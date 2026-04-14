England beats Spain again, winning 1-0 in Women’s World Cup qualifier

LONDON (AP) — England came out on top again in its latest clash with Spain, winning 1-0 in a Women’s World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Lauren Hemp’s third-minute strike settled the game that leaves European champion England top of Group A3 with a 100% record.

It was a repeat of last year’s Euros final and the World Cup final of 2023 and the latest head-to-head between these giants of the women’s game.

England triumphed at the Euros to win back-to-back titles, but it was Spain that was crowned world champion in ’23.

England, ranked No. 4 in the world, secured the victory against No.1 Spain through Hemp’s goal, which was turned in from an early corner. Spain’s Alexia Putellas thought she had cleared the effort but couldn’t prevent it from crossing the line.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will be staged in Brazil.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer