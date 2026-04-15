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Bouanga’s late equalizer sends LAFC into the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals

By AP News
Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer

Mexico US CONCACAF Soccer

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MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dennis Bouanga scored a late penalty to help LAFC draw 1-1 with defending champion Cruz Azul on Tuesday and advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Gabriel Fernandez converted a penalty kick in the 18th to put the home team ahead, but Bouanga equalized with a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner deep in stoppage time.

The LAFC, which won the first leg 3-0 with two goals from David Martinez, will play the winner of the series between Toluca FC and LA Galaxy.

LAFC is aiming for its third final in the tournament after losing in the championship deciders in 2020 and 2023.

Cruz Azul finished the match with 10 men after Gonzalo Piovi was sent off in the 90th minute.

The Mexican club, a seven-time Champions Cup winner, was aiming to emulate Club América, the last team to clinch back-to-back titles in the 2014-15 and 2015-16.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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