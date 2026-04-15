Canucks visit the Oilers after shootout victory

Vancouver Canucks (25-48-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (40-30-11, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks after the Canucks knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime.

Edmonton is 40-30-11 overall with a 15-7-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 38-9-8 in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver has gone 25-48-8 overall with an 8-15-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have a 9-9-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 6-0 in the previous matchup. Jack Roslovic led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 48 goals with 86 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 15 goals and 36 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has scored eight goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Leon Draisaitl: out (lower-body), Max Jones: out (lower-body), Jason Dickinson: day to day (leg), Zach Hyman: out (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: out for season (undisclosed).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: out for season (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press