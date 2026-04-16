Jessie Eldridge scores 2 goals on assists by Alina Müller and the Fleet beat the Frost 3-2

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jessie Eldridge scored two goals to go with an assist, Alina Müller had two assists and a goal, and the Boston Fleet beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Boston (15-5-2-5) moved within one point of first-place Montreal (58), with the two teams set to face each other on Friday.

Boston opened the scoring just 4:55 into the game. Müller carried the puck from end to end to find a wide-open Eldridge for a one-timer past Nicole Hensley.

Eldridge added a power-play goal in the second for her 12th of the season and second two-goal game in the last three contests.

Two minutes after Minnesota scored early in the third, Müller gave Boston a 3-1 lead with her fourth goal of the season to reach a career-high 21 points.

Boston has won three of the four matchups with Minnesota this season, scoring four goals in each of the previous two wins.

Minnesota (13-3-4-7), which sits in third with 49 points, needed at least one point to remain in contention for first place in the PWHL standings.

The Frost got third-period goals from Kendall Cooper and Britta Curl-Salemme. Cooper scored her first goal since Jan. 28, and Curl-Salemme has points in five straight road games.

The Fleet are undefeated in six games at the Tsongas Center (5-1-0-0) this season.

Up next

Minnesota returns home to play Toronto on Sunday.

Boston plays at Montreal on Friday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey