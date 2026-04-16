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Jets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

By AP News

San Jose Sharks (38-35-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-34-12, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jets -164, Sharks +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets look to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Winnipeg is 35-34-12 overall and 19-15-6 at home. The Jets have a 31-10-8 record when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose has a 38-35-8 record overall and a 17-21-2 record on the road. The Sharks have a 20-5-6 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 39 goals and 53 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 44 goals and 68 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Wennberg has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out for season (lower-body), Neal Pionk: day to day (undisclosed), Alex Iafallo: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson: out (concussion).

Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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