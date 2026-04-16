Seattle tries to stop road losing streak, visits Colorado

Seattle Kraken (34-36-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (54-16-11, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -183, Kraken +153; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Colorado Avalanche looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Colorado has a 25-9-6 record in home games and a 54-16-11 record overall. The Avalanche have a 28-6-6 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has a 15-19-6 record on the road and a 34-36-11 record overall. The Kraken have a -31 scoring differential, with 224 total goals scored and 255 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Parker Kelly has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 26 goals and 29 assists for the Kraken. Bobby McMann has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: day to day (finger), Josh Manson: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Joey Daccord: day to day (lower-body), Jared McCann: out for season (lower-body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper-body), Matt Murray: out (personal), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press