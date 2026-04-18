Bruno Caicedo scores 1st MLS goal, Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 3-0 for 3rd straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Emmanuel Sabbi had a goal and an assists, 21-year-old Bruno Caicedo scored his first goal in MLS, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Friday night to continue the best start to a season in club history.

Vancouver (7-1-0) has won three games in a row and leads MLS with 21 points. The Whitecaps have an MLS-leading 22 goals this season and their plus-18 goal differential is the best in the league.

Thomas Müller also scored a goal for the Whitecaps. Yohei Takaoka finished with one save and had his fifth shutout this season.

Sabbi ran onto a loose ball just outside the 6-yard box and his first-touch shot skipped off the bottom of the crossbar to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Sporting KC (1-6-1), which has four three in a row, has four points and a minus-13 goal differential, both last in the Western Conference.

Caicedo made his first career start (and third appearance) and curled a low shot from the left side of the area that bounced off the far post in the 23rd minute and Müller headed home a cross played into the area by Sabbi in the 28th.

John Pulskamp had three saves for Kansas City.

Vancouver outshot Sporting 25-3.

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