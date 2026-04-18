Prince Owusu has PK goal, three assists as Montreal thumps Red Bulls 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Prince Owusu scored on a penalty kick and added three assists to spark CF Montreal to a 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Montreal (2-6-0) finished off a season sweep of New York (3-3-2) and snapped its losing streak at four in the club’s first match under interim coach Philippe Eullaffroy after Marco Donadel was fired April 12.

Owusu also scored on a PK in Montreal’s 3-0 road win over the Red Bulls on March 8. Wiki Carmona, out with an injury, had the other two goals.

Montreal jumped in front in the 5th minute of this one when Victor Loturi used an assist from Owusu to score his first goal. Loturi had two goals last season as a rookie.

Owusu made it 2-0 in the 39th minute after a foul on Dylan Nealis led to the PK.

Owusu and rookie Noah Streit had assists on a goal by Matty Longstaff — his first — four minutes into the second half for a three-goal advantage. Longstaff’s other two goals came in 49 appearances with Toronto. Streit’s helper was his first.

An own goal by Longstaff in the 53rd minute cut it to 3-1.

Kwadwo Opoku netted his first goal of the campaign — unassisted in the 77th minute to cap the scoring. Opoku subbed in for Streit in the 58th.

Owusu has five goals and three assists this year after career highs of 13 goals and five assists last season — his first with the club. Owusu had nine goals without an assist in 37 appearances with Toronto before joining Montreal.

Thomas Gillier finished with one save for Toronto in his 16th career start. His first and only clean sheet came in the first matchup with the Red Bulls.

Rookie Ethan Horvath saved two shots for New York.

It was a milestone victory for Montreal — now 100-66-37 all time at Stade Saputo.

Up next

New York: Hosts D.C. United on Wednesday.

Montreal: Hosts New York City FC on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer