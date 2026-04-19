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Toklomati and Vargas score goals, Kahlina has 7 saves as Charlotte beats NYCFC 2-1

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas each scored a goal, Kristijan Kahlina had seven saves, and Charlotte FC beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Charlotte (4-2-2) lost 2-1 to Nashville last time out to snap a four-game unbeaten streak.

NYCFC (3-3-2), which is winless in four straight, had 57% possession and outshot Charlotte 23-8.

Matt Freese had two saves for New York City.

New York City had 10 shots before Charlotte attempted its first when Toklomati poked home a first-touch finish from just outside the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

Vargas took a cross from Pep Biel and slipped a shot from the edge the penalty area inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Nicolas Fernandez scored a goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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