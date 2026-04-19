Cristian Espinoza, Brian Schwake keep Nashville rolling with 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Cristian Espinoza had a goal and an assist and Nashville SC shut out Atlanta United 2-0 behind rookie Brian Schwake on Saturday night.

Hany Mukhtar had an assist on Espinoza’s goal and another one on Abdul Shakur Mohammed’s first career goal to help Nashville (6-1-1) stay on top in the Eastern Conference.

Schwake had three saves for Nashville, earning his fourth clean sheet in his eighth career start. He has allowed a league-low four goals.

Neither team scored until Espinoza used assists from Mukhtar and defender Jeisson Palacios to find the net in the 61st minute and give Nashville the lead.

It was the third goal for Espinoza in his first season with the club after scoring 36 times in 218 appearances for the San Jose Earthquakes over seven seasons. Palacios collected his second assist.

Mukhtar notched his fourth assist of the campaign and Espinoza his third when Shakur Mohammed scored in the first minute of stoppage time in his first appearance for Nashville after making four appearances and playing eight minutes over two seasons with Orlando City. He scored after subbing in for Ahmed Qasem in the 84th minute.

Lucas Hoyos turned away six shots for Atlanta United (1-6-1) in his first season in the league. Hoyos had four saves and Schwake one in a scoreless first half.

Nashville posted a 1-0 victory over Club América in Mexico City on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the first time in club history. Nashville is the first MLS team to win a competitive match at Estadio Azteca.

Nashville has just one loss — 1-0 to the Chicago Fire to begin April — in 13 matches through all competitions this season.

Nashville takes a 5-4-5 lead in the series after Atlanta United went 1-0-1 in two matchups last season.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Nashville: Hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer