Barlow, Evander score goals for Cincinnati in 3-3 tie with Fire

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tom Barlow and Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — each scored a goal Saturday night for FC Cincinnati in a 3-3 tie with the Chicago Fire.

Roman Celentano had three saves for Cincinnati (2-4-2).

Evander’s free kick into the area was re-directed in the net by Chicago’s Dje D’Avilla to cap the scoring in the 86th minute.

Hugo Cuypers scored two goals, Philip Zinckernagel added a goal and an assist for the Fire (4-2-2) and Chris Brady had eight saves. Chicago, which had won three consecutive games, is unbeaten in four straight.

Zinckernagel converted from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time that gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Cuypers opened the scoring in the 26th minute and his goal in the 48th made it 3-1. Cuypers has scored at least one goal in each of his last five games this season and has six goals this season.

Barlow, who signed as a free agent with Cincinnati in January after two seasons with the Fire, scored in the 42nd minute and Evander made a penalty kick in the 79th to take a 3-2 lead.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer