Turgeman, Gil help Revolution stay unbeaten at home with 2-1 victory over Crew

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dor Turgeman scored the equalizer early in the second half and Carles Gil netted the winner on a penalty kick in the 85th minute as the New England Revolution rallied to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night to remain unbeaten at home.

New England (4-3-0) has won its first four home matches in its first season under coach Marko Mitrović, outscoring its opponents 12-2. But the Revolution haven’t had the same success away from Gillette Stadium, losing all three by a combined 8-2 score.

Columbus (1-4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Max Arfsten used assists from Diego Rossi and Dániel Gazdag to score his second goal. It was the first assist of the campaign for Rossi and Gazdag.

Turgeman took a pass from Luca Langoni and scored his first goal, tying it 1-1 in the 54th minute. Turgeman had three goals in three appearances last season. Langoni’s six assists trails only the seven of league-leader Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC. Langoni had two assists in each of his first two seasons.

Gil’s PK winner came after Turgeman drew a foul on the Crew’s Rudy Camacho.

Matt Turner totaled three saves in goal for New England.

Patrick Schulte saved two shots for Columbus. Turner had three saves and Schulte one in the first half.

Up next

Columbus: Hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday.

New England: Visits Atlanta United on Wednesday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer