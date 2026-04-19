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Chancalay and Yeboah score goals, Minnesota beats Timbers 2-0

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tomás Chancalay scored his first goal of the season and added an assist, Kelvin Yeboah had a goal for the second consecutive game, and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Timbers (2-5-1) — who beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 last time out to snap a five-game unbeaten streak — have lost five of their last seven.

Minnesota (4-2-2) has won three in a row and is unbeaten in four straight following a 6-0 defeat — the worst loss in club history — to Vancouver on March 15.

Chancalay gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Jefferson Diaz, along the right end line, passed the ball to Chancalay for a rising finish from the right edge of the penalty arc the slipped past the outstretched arm of goalkeeper James Pantemis and inside the back post.

Chancalay, on the counter-attack, ran onto a long ball-ahead played by Joaquín Pereyra and then rolled a cross from the left side of the area to a charging Yeboah for the finish into a wide-open net from point-blank range that made it 2-0 in the 60th minute.

Pantemis finished with five saves.

Minnesota’s Drake Callender finished with two saves and had his third shutout this season.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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