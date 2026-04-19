Minnesota brings 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Dallas

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Stars -135, Wild +113; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-1 in the previous matchup. Joel Eriksson Ek led the Wild with two goals.

Dallas is 50-20-12 overall with a 17-7-3 record in Central Division games. The Stars have given up 222 goals while scoring 273 for a +51 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 14-10-3 against the Central Division and 46-24-12 overall. The Wild have a 42-7-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 45 goals with 51 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 42 goals and 43 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has one goal and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Wild: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press