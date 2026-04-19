Premier League title race ready for defining match as Man City hosts Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It’s a huge day in the Premier League title race, with Arsenal travelling to Manchester City in a meeting between the top two.

A win for Arsenal and the long-time league leaders will regain a nine-point advantage, leaving them in a strong position to become English champions for the first time since 2004.

A win for City and the gap would be reduced to three points. City would also have a game in hand, at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday. After that, both teams would have five matches left.

A draw? That would suit Arsenal more, keeping a six-point cushion between the teams.

City is at home and is in better form, winning its last three games — 2-0 over Arsenal in the English League Cup final, 4-0 against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals and 3-0 at Chelsea in the league — and having one of the division’s most exciting players in France playmaker Rayan Cherki.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five games in all competitions as it stumbles toward the end of a season that could still bring the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Before the City-Arsenal match, Everton hosts Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, and it’s also Aston Villa-Sunderland and Nottingham Forest-Burnley.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer