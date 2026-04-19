AC Milan steadies Champions League push with 1-0 win at last-place Verona

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan boosted its chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and moved back into second spot in Serie A with a 1-0 win at last-placed Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot scored the only goal of the match shortly before halftime.

The Rossoneri had been left nervously looking over their shoulders after back-to-back losses against Napoli and Udinese. But the victory lifted Milan eight points above fifth-placed Como and back into second after Napoli’s loss against Lazio the previous day.

Juventus can move back to within three points of Milan with a win over Bologna later. Milan hosts Juventus next week.

Milan and Napoli are 12 points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan with five rounds remaining. If Inter beats Torino next Sunday and both Milan and Napoli fail to win, the Nerazzurri would clinch the title.

Rabiot was by far the best player of the first half and he broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. The France international won the ball in midfield and then spread it to Rafael Leão, before racing into the area to receive the through ball back and swept it into the bottom right corner.

Matteo Gabbia was making his first appearance after two months out with injury and thought he had doubled Milan’s lead in the 74th but it was ruled out for an offside earlier in the move.

Gabbia also denied Verona a huge goalscoring chance at the other end.

Verona was 10 points from safety.

Cremonese in trouble

Cremonese remained without a win at home in Serie A since early December after it was held to a 0-0 draw by Torino and could drop into the relegation zone.

Cremonese was a point above 18th-placed Lecce, which plays Fiorentina on Monday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer