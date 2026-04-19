Hot streak for Balogun as American forward scores in 8th straight game for Monaco

PARIS (AP) — American forward Folarin Balogun scored for the eighth straight league game as Monaco rallied to draw 2-2 with struggling Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Monaco is one of several sides chasing a Champions League place next season, with the top three getting through directly and the side in fourth entering qualifying. The draw kept Monaco in seventh place with four games left.

Later Sunday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Lyon.

Balogun equalized with a penalty in the 59th minute after being knocked over by goalkeeper Donovan Léon when trying to go around him. Former Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati got Monaco’s other goal with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area three minutes earlier.

Midfielder Kévin Danois put the visitors ahead with a volley from the edge of the penalty area in the 11th, and striker Lassine Sinayoko made it 2-0 in the 33rd when his shot squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Monaco is two points behind fourth-place Marseille, which lost 2-0 at Lorient on Saturday for a third defeat in four games, which prompted a scathing attack on the players from the club’s sporting director.

Auxerre is in 16th place, the relegation-promotion playoff spot against the side finishing third in Ligue 2.

In Sunday’s other matches, Strasbourg hosted Champions League-chasing Rennes, rock-bottom Metz faced Paris FC and lowly Nantes played Brest.

In Friday’s game, second-placed Lens rallied from 2-0 down to beat Toulouse 3-2.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer