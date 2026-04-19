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Heidenheim edges closer to relegation, Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga title later Sunday

By AP News
Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Germany Bundesliga Soccer

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BERLIN (AP) — Two deflected shots gave Europa League semifinalist Freiburg a 2-1 win over last-placed Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with Bayern Munich expected to seal the title later.

Johan Manzambi scored with a deflected shot in the first half and Maximilian Eggestein netted the late winner with another deflection after Budu Zivzivadze had given the visitors hope with a brilliant strike into the top left corner in the 59th minute.

Defeat ended Heidenheim’s three-game unbeaten run and left it seven points behind St. Pauli and the relegation playoff place with four rounds of the league remaining. Heidenheim hosts St. Pauli next weekend.

Freiburg reached the Europa League semifinals with a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Thursday. It faces Sporting Braga away in the first leg on April 30.

Bayern needed a point against Stuttgart later Sunday to be sure of clinching its record-extending 35th German championship. A draw would give Bayern an unassailable 13-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with four games to play.

Also later, Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Mainz.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

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