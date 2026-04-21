Wild and Stars square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wild -128, Stars +108; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-2. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the win.

Minnesota has a 46-24-12 record overall and a 14-11-3 record in Central Division games. The Wild are 10th in NHL play with 268 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Dallas is 18-7-3 against the Central Division and 50-20-12 overall. The Stars are first in league play with 71 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 45 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 45 goals and 51 assists for the Stars. Johnston has scored seven goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Yakov Trenin: day to day (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press