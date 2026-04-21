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Machida Zelvia beats Shabab Al-Ahli 1-0 to reach Asian Champions League final

By AP News

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Japan’s Machida Zelvia advanced to the final of the Asian Champions League Elite by beating Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 1-0 on Tuesday.

Yuki Soma’s first-half goal secured a meeting with defending champion Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia on Saturday in Jeddah.

Soma struck in the 12th minute, pouncing on a weak back pass from defender Bogdan Planic to shoot past goalkeeper Hamad Al-Meqbaali.

Kauan Santos nearly equalized 10 minutes before halftime when he hit the crossbar with a powerful effort from outside the area.

In the 92nd minute, Guilherme Bala appeared to have forced extra time with a long-range strike, but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR review because play restarted before Machida completed a substitution.

On Monday, Al-Ahli beat Vissel Kobe 2-1 to reach its second straight final.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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