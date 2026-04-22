Bruins and Sabres meet with series tied 1-1

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bruins -110, Sabres -110; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 4-2. Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in the win.

Boston is 45-27-10 overall and 12-13-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins serve 11.9 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Buffalo is 17-7-4 against the Atlantic Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Sabres have a +43 scoring differential, with 283 total goals scored and 240 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 29 goals with 70 assists for the Bruins. Sean Kuraly has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 40 goals and 41 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap), Noah Ostlund: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press