Carolina brings 2-0 series lead into game 3 against Ottawa

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Senators -124, Hurricanes +104; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Ottawa has gone 23-12-6 in home games and 44-27-11 overall. The Senators have a 9-12-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Carolina is 53-22-7 overall and 24-12-5 in road games. The Hurricanes have a 20-4-3 record in games decided by a goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Cozens has 29 goals and 30 assists for the Senators. Fabian Zetterlund has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Artem Zub: day to day (undisclosed), Tyler Kleven: day to day (upper body), Nick Jensen: out for season (lower-body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press