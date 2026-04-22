Barcelona edges Celta to restore 9-point lead over Real Madrid but Yamal and Cancelo injured

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona restored its nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo during which Lamine Yamal and João Cancelo were injured before halftime.

Yamal was hurt while converting a penalty that secured Barcelona’s eighth straight league victory.

Spain forward Yamal, 18, and Portugal defender Cancelo, 27, had to be replaced with apparent muscle ailments that raise concerns ahead of the World Cup in June.

There were no immediate details about the severity of their injuries.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said both players would be better evaluated on Thursday.

“Of course it’s a real blow for us because Lamine is a very important player for the team,” Barcelona midfielder Gavi said. “He was upset in the locker room. I don’t know how long he will be sidelined because of the injury, but hopefully he will be back as soon as possible because we need him.”

Yamal converted his penalty in the 40th minute and immediately looked to the bench and signalled that he was hurt. He dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg.

Yamal left the field on his own after being attended by doctors. He talked briefly with coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines before walking into the locker-room tunnel by himself.

Cancelo had already been replaced in the 24th for an apparent muscle injury to his right leg.

“We hope their injuries are not serious and they are back with us as soon as possible,” Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García said.

The match was stopped for about 15 minutes shortly after Yamal converted the penalty because a fan had to be attended by doctors in the stands.

Madrid had moved within six points of the lead with a 2-1 home win against Alaves on Tuesday. There are six rounds left.

Atletico’s slump

Atletico Madrid’s league struggles continued with a 3-2 loss at Elche, its fourth-consecutive match without a victory in the competition.

The visitors were a man down from the 30th after Thiago Almada was sent off for grabbing an opponent inside the area.

It was Atletico’s first match since losing the Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout. Before that, Diego Simeone’s team had eliminated Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Atletico has only one win in its last eight matches in all competitions — 2-0 at Barcelona in the first leg. It advanced to the semifinals despite a 2-1 loss at home.

André Silva scored twice for Elche, including the 75th-minute winner. He had already converted a first-half penalty caused by Almada’s foul.

Elche is out of the relegation zone with the victory, its third in four matches.

Sociedad’s Copa celebrations were marred by a 1-0 loss to visiting Getafe, which moved into sixth place with its seventh win in 10 matches. Sociedad stayed eighth.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer