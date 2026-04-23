Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ojeda scores 2 goals, Otávio and Gómez each add their 1st goal in MLS; Orlando beats Charlotte

By AP News
MLS Charlotte Orlando Soccer

MLS Charlotte Orlando Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Martín Ojeda had two goals, Luis Otávio and Ignacio Gómez each scored his first goal in MLS, and Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Orlando (2-6-1) had three losses and a minus-12 goal differential (13-1) during its skid.

Maxime Crépeau had four saves for Orlando.

Otávio scored his first goal in MLS in the 21st minute. The 19-year-old, who made his third career start, blasted a shot from beyond the penalty arc that opened the scoring.

Morrison Agyemang — known simply as “Morrison” — scored his first career goal in the 21-year-old defender’s seventh start in MLS. Pep Biel played a free kick to the back post and Agyemang headed it home to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

Ojeda’s goal gave Orlando the lead for good in the 49th minute and he made it 3-1 in the 61st.

Ojeda, who had a career-best 31 goal contributions (16 goals, 15 assists — both career highs) in 2025, has four (all goals) this season.

Gómez capped the scoring in the 87th minute.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped two shots for Charlotte (4-3-2).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.