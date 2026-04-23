Ojeda scores 2 goals, Otávio and Gómez each add their 1st goal in MLS; Orlando beats Charlotte

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Martín Ojeda had two goals, Luis Otávio and Ignacio Gómez each scored his first goal in MLS, and Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Orlando (2-6-1) had three losses and a minus-12 goal differential (13-1) during its skid.

Maxime Crépeau had four saves for Orlando.

Otávio scored his first goal in MLS in the 21st minute. The 19-year-old, who made his third career start, blasted a shot from beyond the penalty arc that opened the scoring.

Morrison Agyemang — known simply as “Morrison” — scored his first career goal in the 21-year-old defender’s seventh start in MLS. Pep Biel played a free kick to the back post and Agyemang headed it home to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

Ojeda’s goal gave Orlando the lead for good in the 49th minute and he made it 3-1 in the 61st.

Ojeda, who had a career-best 31 goal contributions (16 goals, 15 assists — both career highs) in 2025, has four (all goals) this season.

Gómez capped the scoring in the 87th minute.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped two shots for Charlotte (4-3-2).

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