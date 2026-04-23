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Miller and Sands score goals, Turner has 8 saves as Revolution beat Atlanta 2-1

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Peyton Miller scored a goal, Will Sands added his first goal in MLS, and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Revolution (5-3-0) has won four straight and five of its last six.

Matt Turner had eight saves for New England.

Atlanta (1-7-1) has lost four in a row and is winless in five straight. The club has the worst goal differential (minus-20) in MLS.

Miller capped the scoring with a first-touch shot from point-blank range in the 78th minute.

Fafà Picault scored his first goal of the season in the 38th. The 36-year-old Picault signed a free-agent contract with Atlanta — his seventh MLS club — in February and has 61 career regular-season goals.

Sands flicked a header, off a corner kick played in by Carles Gil, from the center of the area inside to back post to make it 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

New England’s Alhassan Yussuf appeared to have scored a goal — using his first touch to pop up a pass from Ilay Feingold and then blasting a volley from just outside the penalty arc the deflected off the bottom of the crossbar into the net — in the 19th minute but it was called back after VAR review (offside).

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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