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Drake Callender earns 4th clean sheet and Minnesota tops FC Dallas 1-0 for 4th straight win

By AP News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anthony Markanich scored in the first half, Drake Callender made three saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season and Minnesota beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (5-2-2) has won four-straight games for the second time in club history, with the previous streak coming in 2019.

Dallas (3-2-4) entered on an 11-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Markanich, the MLS top-scoring defender last year, finished his own rebound in the 32nd minute for his second goal of the season. Goalkeeper Michael Collodi made a nice reaction save with his left foot, but it bounced off a Dallas defender for a calm finish by Markanich.

Markanich has 11 regular-season goals as a Loon.

Callender, who recorded a clean sheet in his past two home matches, won his 44th regular-season game.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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