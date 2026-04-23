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Zack Steffen has 2 saves for Rapids in 0-0 tie with LAFC

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zack Steffen finished with two saves and had his second shutout of the season for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 tie with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (4-4-1) had 71% possession.

LAFC (5-2-2), who had lost back-to-back game for the first time in more than a calendar year, are winless in three straight.

Hugo Lloris had two saves and leads MLS with seven shutouts.

LAFC’s Mathieu Choinière hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 56th minute.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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