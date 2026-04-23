Samson’s second century of season leads Chennai to big win over Mumbai in Indian Premier League

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Sanju Samson smashed his second century this season for Chennai Super Kings and Akeal Hosein dismantled Mumbai Indians’ top order with a four-wicket haul in a 103-run win in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Samson’s unbeaten 101 off 54 balls anchored Chennai to 207-6. Hosein (4-17) slowed Mumbai’s chase inside the power play with two wickets in his first two overs, and fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary bowled Quinton de Kock for 7 before Mumbai got bowled out for 104 in 19 overs.

Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (35) were the only Mumbai batters to reach double-figures before both fell in Hosein’s return spell.

Earlier, Samson raised his hundred off the final ball with his 10th four of the innings and also smacked six sixes despite Mumbai briefly stemming the flow of runs through spinner Allah Ghazanfar, who ended up with 2-25.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s struggles continued, but his knock of 22 was the second most in Chennai’s total with Samson doing the bulk of the scoring at a strike rate of almost 200.

Mumbai slipped to No. 8 after just two wins from seven games, while Chennai moved to No. 5 on better net run-rate then Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket