Sevilla’s relegation fears grow after 2-0 loss to Levante in Spanish League

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla’s struggles continued with a 2-0 loss at Levante that kept the club only one point above the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Iván Romero scored a goal in each half for Levante, which stayed second-to-last but only two points from salvation. It has won three of its last four matches.

Sevilla, in 17th place, has lost four of its last five league matches.

“We knew it was a tough match. We lost a great opportunity to take a step forward. It hurts,” Sevilla’s Rubén Vargas said. “There are still matches left, we have to remain positive.”

Both teams were awarded penalties that ended being called off after video review.

Also Thursday, Oviedo stayed in last place after a 1-1 draw with third-place Villarreal at home.

Now six points from safety, Oviedo was looking for its third straight victory.

Villarreal is five points clear of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which lost 3-2 at Elche on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Espanyol lost 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano to remain winless in 2026 — with 10 losses and five draws.

Rayo moved to 11th place, one position ahead of Espanyol.

On Wednesday, league leader Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to maintain a nine-point gap to second-place Real Madrid, which beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer