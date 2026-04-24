Judd leads the San Jose Earthquakes against Saint Louis City SC

San Jose Earthquakes (8-1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (1-4-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Saint Louis +137, San Jose +171, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Preston Judd leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC following a two-goal performance against Austin.

Saint Louis is 0-4-1 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis is ninth in the MLS giving up just 13 goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-1-0 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 24-10 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Hartel has scored two goals for Saint Louis. Simon Becher has one goal and one assist.

Judd has five goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Ousseni Bouda has five goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 2.4 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 8.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: None listed.

Earthquakes: DeJuan Jones (injured), Vitor Costa (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press