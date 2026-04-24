Minnesota United takes shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (5-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-2-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EDT

LINE: Minnesota United FC +134, LAFC +182, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United comes into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after putting together two straight shutout wins.

United is 4-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. United is ninth in the league with 43 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

LAFC is 3-2-2 in conference games. LAFC is third in the Western Conference drawing 49 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelvin Yeboah has five goals for United. Anthony Markanich has two goals and one assist.

David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored two goals for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Peter Stroud (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured), Julian Gressel (injured), Michael Boxall (injured).

LAFC: Amin Boudri (injured), Igor (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press