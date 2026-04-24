San Diego FC takes losing streak into game against the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (2-5-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (3-4-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Diego -138, Portland +299, Draw +322; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC looks to end a four-game slide when it hosts the Portland Timbers.

San Diego is 2-4-2 against Western Conference teams. San Diego ranks ninth in the league with 16 goals led by Marcus Ingvartsen with five.

The Timbers are 1-5-1 in Western Conference games. The Timbers have a 13-22 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingvartsen has five goals and two assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has three goals.

Kristoffer Velde has three goals for the Timbers. Kevin Kelsy has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: San Diego: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Ian Pilcher (injured), Wilson Eisner (injured), Luca Bombino (injured), Kieran Sargeant (injured), Pedro J Soma (injured), Alejandro Alvarado (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured).

Timbers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press