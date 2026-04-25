Milliet has 2 goals and Racing Louisville downs Pride 3-2 for its first win

Lauren Milliet scored a pair of goals and Racing Louisville held off the visiting Orlando Pride 3-2 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

In the night’s other match in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Washington Spirit blanked the visiting Kansas City Current 4-0. The games were the first after a two-week international break.

Despite Orlando having the best chances in the opening 15 minutes, Racing Louisville (1-3-1) went ahead when Milliet lofted it from outside the box and into the far corner of the goal in the 19th minute. It was Milliet’s first goal since 2022 and just the third of her career.

“Honestly, I was just like, ‘I’m just going to hit this as hard as I can and hope for something,’” Milliet said.

Barbra Banda scored to pull the Pride even just before the break.

Sarah Weber put Louisville back on top just two minutes into the second half before Milliet scored her second in the 50th. It was Milliet’s first-ever brace.

Banda added another goal in stoppage time, giving her five goals this season to pull in front of Houston’s Kiki Van Zanten for the league lead.

Brazilian Marta made her first start of the season for the Pride.

Kansas City at Washington Spirit

Leicy Santos scored twice and Trinity Rodman had a goal and an assist for the Spirit before a sellout crowd of 19,251 at Audi Field.

The 4-0 victory tied a Spirit record for largest margin of victory.

Santos scored from out in front off a cross from Rodman in the 25th. Rodman added her first goal of the season in first-half stoppage time.

Santos’ second goal came in the 56th before Claudia Martinez capped scoring for the Spirit (2-1-3) in the 75th. The victory extended the Spirit’s unbeaten streak to five matches.

Kansas City (2-4-0) has allowed 13 goals this season.

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The Associated Press