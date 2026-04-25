LA Galaxy host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action

Real Salt Lake (5-2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (2-4-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +124, Real Salt Lake +189, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake visits the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy are 1-3-2 in conference games. The Galaxy rank third in the Western Conference with 53 shots on goal, averaging 5.9 per game.

RSL is 4-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. RSL ranks eighth in the MLS giving up only 12 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Lucas Sanabria has two goals.

Sergi Solans has five goals and one assist for RSL. Aiden Hezarkhani has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

RSL: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Erik Thommy (injured).

RSL: Aiden Hezarkhani (injured), Jesus Barea (injured), Ariath Piol (injured), Zach Booth (injured), Emeka Eneli (injured), Juan Arias (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press