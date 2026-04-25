Aston Villa loses 1-0 at Fulham and misses chance to go third in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa missed a chance to move into the top three of the Premier League after a 1-0 loss at Fulham on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Villa could have leapfrogged Manchester United in third with a point at Craven Cottage. But Ryan Sessegnon’s 43rd-minute goal sealed the win for Fulham.

Villa could drop to fifth by the end of the day if Liverpool wins at home against Crystal Palace.

The top five teams qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sessegnon scored from close range after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had saved Sasa Lukic’s header.

Arsenal plays Newcastle later Saturday with the chance to move back to the top ahead of Manchester City.

City plays in the semifinals of the FA Cup against second division Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer