Barcelona closes in on La Liga title without the injured Yamal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona closed in on a second consecutive La Liga title after Fermín López and Marcus Rashford scored to help earn its first win at Getafe in six seasons on Saturday.

Fermín dedicated his 45th-minute opener to the injured Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s leading scorer and assist maker who will miss the rest of the season with a muscle injury but hopes to be fit for the World Cup with Spain.

After scoring, Fermín crossed his arms and held up his fingers to make the “304” sign that Yamal uses to celebrate his goals in reference to the final three numbers of the post code for his hometown just north of Barcelona.

Rashford went on as a substitute and sealed the 2-0 victory in the 74th with a solo effort.

Barcelona increased the gap over second-placed Real Madrid to a commanding 11 points with just five rounds to go, including a clasico between them at Camp Nou on May 10.

Getafe’s physical and no-frills defense stymied Barcelona for half a decade in their meetings at Coliseum Stadium. Barcelona had scored only once in its previous five trips to southern Madrid, a run of four straight draws and a loss in 2020. Barcelona’s previous win here was in 2019.

Madrid saw its already scant hopes of catching Barcelona take another blow on Friday when Real Betis scored in stoppage time to draw 1-1. Madrid is eyeing back-to-back seasons without a major title since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press