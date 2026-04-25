PSG surges 6 points clear after beating Angers despite a late red card

ANGERS, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain boosted its hopes of retaining the Ligue 1 title after it eased to a 3-0 win at Angers on Saturday.

The result moved PSG champion six points above second-placed Lens, which was forced to rescue a dramatic 3-3 draw at Brest on Friday.

PSG hosts Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Lee Kang-in got PSG going early when he fired in a rebound in the seventh minute after Achraf Hakimi’s attempt was parried by Angers goalkeeper Hervé Koffi.

Senny Mayulu finished off a counterattack shortly before halftime to double the advantage and Lucas Beraldo headed home Lee’s corner shortly after the break.

PSG defender Gonçalo Ramos was sent off in the 74th following a second yellow card.

Champions League boost

Lyon enhanced its chances of qualifying for the Champions League with a 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Auxerre.

Lyon moved three points above fourth-placed Lille, with Rennes and Marseille also close behind. Those three were playing on Sunday.

Roman Yaremchuk scored twice for Lyon, and Corentin Tolisso also got on the scoresheet. Sinaly Diomandé ensured the first half ended 1-1, while Bryan Okoh reduced the deficit in the 87th to set up a nervy finale.

Auxerre remained in 16th place, which is the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer