Louis Munteanu, Kye Rowles both score late to rally D.C. United to 3-2 victory over Orlando City

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis Munteanu scored his first career goal late in the second half to tie it, and Kye Rowles followed with his first goal for the winner as D.C. United rallied to beat Orlando City 3-2 on Saturday night.

DC United (3-4-3) jumped in front in the 10th minute when Jackson Hopkins took a pass from first-year defender Keisuke Kurokawa and scored his first goal of the season. Hopkins scored the first three goals of his career last season in 17 appearances. Kurokawa’s first assist comes in his 10th league match.

Orlando City (2-7-1) pulled even in the 57th minute on an unassisted goal by 18-year-old rookie forward Justin Ellis. He gets his first netter in his second start and third appearance of the season.

Tyrese Spicer gave Orlando City a 2-1 lead 10 minutes later when he took a pass from defender Adrián Marín and scored. It was the first goal this season for Spicer, who subbed into the match for Tiago Souza in the 61st minute. Marín’s assist was his first in 13 career matches.

Munteanu scored the equalizer in the 84th minute of his sixth appearance. Rookie defender Nikola Markovic set up Munteanu with his second assist in his sixth match.

Jacob Murrell helped set up Rowles for the go-ahead score in the final minute of regulation and Sean Johnson made it stand through 10 minutes of stoppage time. It was the first assist this season for Murrell. Rowles did not have a goal contribution in 31 matches last season, his first in the league.

Johnson finished with five saves for DC United .

Maxime Crépeau saved five shots for Orlando City.

Orlando City was 2-0-1 in its three most recent matchups with DC United with a 10-2 edge in goals.

Up next

Orlando City: Visits Inter Miami on Saturday.

DC United: Visits New York City FC on May 3.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer