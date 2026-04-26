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Max Arfsten’s goal, Patrick Schulte’s 3 saves help Crew beat Union 2-0

By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Arfsten scored in the fifth minute, Patrick Schulte had three saves, and the Columbus Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

Schulte had his second shutout this season for the Crew (3-4-3).

The Union (1-7-2) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped. Philadelphia opened the season with a six-game losing streak — the longest in club history and the worst start to a season by the defending Supporter’s Shield winners.

Dylan Chambost’s long ball-ahead was mishandled by defender Olwethu Makhanya. Arfsten ran onto the loose, raced to the center of the area, and beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a low shot inside the left post.

The 25-year-old Arfsten has six contributions (three goals, three assists) this season — all in the last six games.

The Crew took a 2-0 lead on an own goal by Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel in first-half stoppage time. Arfsten, on the counter-attack, played a low cross from the right side and Harriel’s clearance attempt ricocheted off Blake into the net.

Philadelphia’s Japhet Sery Larsen was shown a straight red card in the second half’s fifth minute of stoppage time.

Blake finished with three saves.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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