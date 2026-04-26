Timo Werner’s 2 goals help Earthquakes beat St. Louis 3-2, win 6th in a row

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Timo Werner had two goals and an assist — his third consecutive game with multiple goal contributions — on Saturday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat St. Louis City 3-2 and extend their win streak to six games.

Preston Judd added a goal in the eighth minute for the Earthquakes.

San Jose (8-1-0) hasn’t lost since a 1-0 defeat to Seattle at home on March 15.

Werner has four goals and three assists in the last three games and has nine goal contributions (four goals, five assists) in his first eight MLS appearances.

Earl Edwards Jr. started — his first appearance this season — and had two saves, including a diving one-hand stop in the 11th minute. Edwards left due to injury and was replaced by regular starter Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — in the 24th minute.

St. Louis is in winless in four straight.

Designated player Sergio Córdova scored his first goal in MLS in the 52nd minute and Marcel Hartel added a goal in the 53rd for St. Louis (1-5-3).

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