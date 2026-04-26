Morris and Ferreira score goals, Thomas has 5 saves as Sounders beat Dallas 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris had a goal and an assist, Jesus Ferreira scored a goal, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night.

Seattle (6-1-1) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last six games. Andrew Thomas had five saves for the Sounders.

Ferreira, on the counter-attack, put away a cross from Morris to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Morris slipped behind the defense, ran onto a ball played ahead by Snyder Brunell and flicked a shot from the center of the area into the net to make it 2-0 in the 30th.

Nolan Norris flicked in a header off a corner kick played in by Santiago Moreno to make it 2-1 in the 40th minute. Norris, a 21-year-old homegrown defender, scored his first career goal in his fourth MLS season.

Dallas (3-3-4) is winless in four straight.

Michael Collodi had four saves.

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