Wave remains atop the NWSL standings with a 3-2 road win over the Summit

The San Diego Wave scored three second-half goals for a 3-2 victory over the Denver Summit, spoiling the expansion club’s debut at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in front of a sold-our crowd Saturday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches Saturday, Gotham FC dominated visiting Bay FC 3-0, North Carolina won 1-0 at Houston, and host Chicago beat Boston 2-0.

Yazmeen Ryan played a pinpoint pass into the box to find Melissa Kössler to give Denver a 1-0 lead and the first home goal in the club’s history. It was Kössler’s fourth goal of the season.

After seeing her initial shot cleared off the line by Kristen McNabb, Natasha Flint headed home the rebound to make it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, it was all San Diego (5-1-0). Lia Godfrey scored in the 49th minute to trim the lead to 1-2. She leads all rookies with four goals this season and set a new club rookie record.

Off of Godfrey’s corner kick, defender Kennedy Wesley smashed a header through the hands of goalkeeper Abby Smith for the equalizer in the 57th minute.

The comeback was completed in the 65th minute for the visitors on an own goal from defender Carson Pickett.

It was the first time San Diego has ever come-from-behind to win from a halftime deficit in the club’s history (0-23-6).

The loss in at the Commerce City, Colorado, stadium snapped a three-game shutout streak for the Denver Summit (1-3-2).

Reiten’s debut sparks Gotham attack

Rose Lavelle scored a goal and drew a penalty to lead Gotham (2-2-2) in the shutout of Bay FC.

In the 20th minute, Karlie Lema attempted to clear the ball, but it deflected off Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz for an own goal. Lavelle doubled the lead in the 41st minute with her first goal of the season.

In first-half stoppage time, Lavelle was fouled in the box on a sliding challenge from Maddie Moreau. Esther González converted the penalty kick to make it 3-0.

Gotham came into the match on a four-match winless streak and only two goals scored all season.

Norway international and former Chelsea winger Guro Reiten earned the start in her debut.

Bay (2-3-0) leading scorer Alex Pfeiffer was unavailable due to a knee injury. The club has now been held scoreless in back-to-back matches.

Sanchez scores lone goal North Carolina road win

For the third straight game, Manaka Matsukubo recorded a goal contribution for the North Carolina Courage, this time on the road against the Dash.

In the 42nd minute, Matsukubo provided the service to Ashley Sanchez for her fourth goal of the season and the lone goal of the match.

In the 77th minute, Ally Schlegel took a heavy touch. In an attempt to recover the ball, she exposed her cleat and made contact with Danielle Colaprico which resulted in a direct red card. North Carolina (2-2-1) played down a player the rest of the way.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made two saves to preserve the shutout win for her second clean sheet of the season.

The Houston Dash (3-2-0) were held scoreless for the first time this season.

Boston drops fifth straight match

Jordyn Huitema scored her second goal of the season to lead the Chicago Stars.

Huitema scored in the 10th minute after a corner kick and a failed clearance. On a breakaway, Ryan Gareis would find Nádia Gomes for the 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.

After a head-to-head collision, Huitema was taken off as a concussion substitute in the 72nd minute.

This was the first time Chicago (2-4-0) held their opposition off the scoresheet this season.

Expansion Boston (0-5-0) has yet to win this season.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press