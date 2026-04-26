VAR turns goal for Rayo Vallecano into penalty kick for Real Sociedad

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano rallied late to draw 3-3 with Real Sociedad on Sunday in a Spanish league match marked by a sudden turn of events after VAR erased a Rayo goal and awarded a penalty kick to Sociedad instead.

Rayo thought it had equalized 2-2 through Pedro Díaz in the 69th minute at Vallecas Stadium, but the goal was called back after the referee went to video review and awarded a penalty kick to Sociedad earlier in the buildup.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the 76th-minute penalty to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Rayo found a way to even the match with goals from Florian Lejeune in the 84th and Alemão in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Sociedad, winless in three league games, stayed in eighth place while Rayo moved to 11th.

Relegation fight

In the fight against relegation, Elche moved further away from the drop zone with a 2-1 win at last-place Oviedo.

It was the fourth win in five matches for Elche, which reached 38 points, four more than 18th-place Sevilla, which visited Osasuna later Sunday.

Oviedo stayed seven points from safety.

Barcelona increased its league lead to 11 points by winning 2-0 at Getafe on Saturday. Second-place Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Friday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer