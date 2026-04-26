Lille stays level with Lyon in race for Champions League spot

PARIS (AP) — Matias Fernandez-Pardo’s first-half penalty on Sunday was enough for Lille to stay neck-and-neck with Lyon in Ligue 1’s race for a direct Champions League spot.

Pardo swept the spot kick inside the left post for Lille to beat Paris FC 1-0 away and end Antoine Kombouaré’s unbeaten start as coach since taking over at the Stade Jean-Bouin in February.

Kombouaré’s team pushed hard for an equalizer but had team captain Pierre Lees-Melou sent off late with his second yellow card after reacting badly to his first.

Paris FC was languishing in 15th place with 11 rounds remaining when Kombouaré took over but the experienced 62-year-old steered the team to survival last weekend with a 3-1 win at Metz that put it 13 points above the relegation zone with four rounds to play. Paris FC was taken over in 2024 by France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH.

With three rounds remaining, both third-placed Lyon and fourth-placed Lille have 57 points. Only the top three qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

Rennes wins derby

Rennes defeated local rival Nantes 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time strike from team captain Valentin Rongier.

Rongier muted his celebrations out of respect for the club where he developed as a youth player before graduating to the senior team.

The win kept Rennes fifth, just a point behind Lille and Lyon, while Nantes is second from last in a direct relegation place.

Last-placed Metz staved off relegation for another week at least with a 4-4 draw at Le Havre. Metz was heading toward the second tier until Gauthier Hein headed the visitors’ fourth equalizer of the match in the 85th minute.

Marseille hosted Nice later Sunday. Nice was hoping to atone for its 5-1 loss at home to its coastal rival in November, especially as it was just four points above Auxerre in the relegation zone.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer