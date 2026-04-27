Dallas, Minnesota meet with series tied 2-2

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-20-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Stars -134, Wild +112; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

Dallas is 50-20-12 overall and 19-7-4 against the Central Division. The Stars have a 46-7-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota is 46-24-12 overall with a 15-11-4 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 43-7-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 22 goals and 55 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has seven goals and 69 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Wild: Yakov Trenin: day to day (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press