Ángel Correa scores in the 33rd and Tigres beats Nashville 1-0 in a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ángel Correa scored in the 33rd minute, Nahuel Guzman made four saves and Tigres beat Nashville 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.
The teams will play again on May 5 in Mexico, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match final on May 30.
Correa scored his 23rd goal of the season across all competitions on a volley from distance that went off the hand of goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville struggled to clear a loose ball at the top of the box, and Correa capitalized.
It was the first away goal allowed by Nashville in the tournament.
Schwake made a nice kick save of Juan Brunetta’s close-range shot in the 30th.
Nashville, which was without Sam Surridge due to a back injury, appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth but it was called back for an offside.
The match was delayed about an hour due to the weather.
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