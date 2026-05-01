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Ángel Correa scores in the 33rd and Tigres beats Nashville 1-0 in a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal

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By AP News
CONCACAF Tigres UANL Nashville Soccer

CONCACAF Tigres UANL Nashville Soccer

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ángel Correa scored in the 33rd minute, Nahuel Guzman made four saves and Tigres beat Nashville 1-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

The teams will play again on May 5 in Mexico, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match final on May 30.

Correa scored his 23rd goal of the season across all competitions on a volley from distance that went off the hand of goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville struggled to clear a loose ball at the top of the box, and Correa capitalized.

It was the first away goal allowed by Nashville in the tournament.

Schwake made a nice kick save of Juan Brunetta’s close-range shot in the 30th.

Nashville, which was without Sam Surridge due to a back injury, appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the sixth but it was called back for an offside.

The match was delayed about an hour due to the weather.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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