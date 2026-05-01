Pisa and Verona relegated by Lecce win while Venezia promoted from Serie B

PISA, Italy (AP) — Lecce beat Pisa 2-1 and sent the Tuscan club into the Italian second division on Friday.

Pisa was promoted from Serie B a year ago but goes down after a woeful season in Serie A in which it won only two of its 35 games so far.

The result also meant relegation for second-from-bottom Verona. It has 19 points, one more than Pisa, but it cannot catch Lecce, which is fourth-to-last in the table with 32.

Lameck Banda put Pisa 1-0 up in the 52nd minute but Mehdi Léris equalized for the home side four minutes later.

However, Walid Cheddira scored a 65th-minute winner for visiting Lecce to lift it four points above the relegation zone with three matches left to play.

Serie B’s Venezia also got the point it needed to secure promotion thanks to a 2-2 draw with Spezia.

Giovanni Stroppa’s team tops the Serie B table, one point ahead of Frosinone, which can join Venezia in the top tier with a win or draw against Mantova in its final match next Friday.

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