Mallorca wins away for first time since October as La Liga relegation fight tightens

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — A first half goal from Samú Costa was enough to give Mallorca a 1-0 win at Girona and further tighten the already wicked relegation fight in La Liga on Friday.

Mallorca’s first away win since October lifted it above Girona on goal difference into 15th place in the 20-team table. Both clubs were four points clear of the relegation zone.

Only six points separate Rayo Vallecano in 11th with second-from-bottom Levante.

Mallorca was on top for much of the opening 45 minutes and it got its reward seconds before halftime.

Costa was unmarked in the box and he stole in to head home Johan Mojica’s lofted cross from the left.

Girona pushed harder in the second half but the woodwork and goalkeeper Leo Roman saved Mallorca. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani acknowledged the defeat was a hard one to take.

“It’s getting more difficult,” Stuani said. “We have to grit our teeth and give it everything.”

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