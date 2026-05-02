Defender Reid Roberts has spectacular save to help Earthquakes earn 1-1 draw with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Reid Roberts made a spectacular save with a bicycle kick on a shot by Dániel Sallói to help the San Jose Earthquakes earn a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday and remain unbeaten on the road.

San Jose (9-1-1) was aiming to set a record for consecutive road wins to begin a season, but instead will settle for tying the 2022 New York Red Bulls’ record of five in a row.

Toronto (3-3-5) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute when Sallói used assists from Jonathan Osorio and Markus Cimermancic to score his fourth goal of the season. Osorio has two assists, while Cimermancic collected his first in his 10th career appearance.

San Jose pulled even in the 13th minute when Preston Judd scored for the seventh time this season, matching his career high. Niko Tsakiris notched his seventh assist, tying Los Angeles FC’s Son Heung-min for the league lead.

Tsakiris left with an apparent groin injury in the 54th minute and was replaced by Nick Fernandez.

Judd had a go-ahead goal waived off in the 65th minute when Jack Skahan was caught offside.

Daniel De Sousa Britto did not have a save in goal for San Jose.

Luka Gavran turned away three shots for Toronto.

The Earthquakes played to a 2-2 draw in their last trip to Toronto in 2022.

San Jose leads the all-time series 6-5-9.

The Earthquakes began the day leading the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield races.

Up next

San Jose: Hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Toronto: Hosts Inter Miami on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer