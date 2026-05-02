Dejan Joveljić’s first-half goal rallies Sporting Kansas City to 1-1 tie with Sounders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dejan Joveljić scored to offset an early goal by Seattle’s Paul Rothrock, helping Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with the Sounders on Saturday.

Seattle (6-1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute on an unassisted goal by Rothrock. It was the fourth goal this season for the 26-year-old Seattle native — one off his career high.

Joveljić scored unassisted in the 18th minute to pull Sporting KC (1-7-2) even. It was his fifth goal this season and his 23rd in 42 appearances with the club. He scored 34 times in 106 matches with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

It was the first goal for Sporting KC in a 351-minute span across all competitions after being outscored 11-0 in three road losses.

Stefan Cleveland saved seven shots in his first start for Sporting KC. Cleveland made 24 of his 29 career starts with the Sounders from 2021-23, totaling four clean sheets. He started five times for the Chicago Fire in 2018.

Andrew Thomas finished with six saves in goal for the Sounders, who are unbeaten in seven straight matches.

Seattle fell short of its 100th regular-season victory on the road since 2009. The Sounders’ 99 road wins are 18 more than any other club over that span.

The Sounders entered with 19 points through their first eight games, matching the club record set in 2012.

Sporting KC is still looking for its first win at home, going 0-3-2.

Up next

Seattle: Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday.

Kansas City: Visits the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer